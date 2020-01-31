Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $84.64 and a 12 month high of $143.33. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.