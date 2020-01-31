Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $28,000 Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WABCO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in WABCO by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WABCO by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WABCO by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $135.78 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $146.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.40 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.