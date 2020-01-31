Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $26,000 Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Adams Natural Resources Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEO opened at $15.35 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

