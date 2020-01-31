Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.81

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.81 and traded as high as $23.01. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 4,526 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.20 million, a PE ratio of 229.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 77,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.