Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $440.68 million, a PE ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIIN. Sidoti downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 125.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

