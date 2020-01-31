Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $420,398.10. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,461.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,412,524 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

