Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (IBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 4th

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of IBD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

