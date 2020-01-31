Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.