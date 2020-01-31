Insight Folios Inc Purchases Shares of 45,542 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Duke Energy comprises about 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

