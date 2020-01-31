Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,828.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $106.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.