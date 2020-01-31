Insight Folios Inc Invests $3.36 Million in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,356,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 85,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

