Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE WHR traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,495. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
