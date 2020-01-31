Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WHR traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,495. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $118,426,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,637,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

