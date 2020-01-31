Insider Selling: NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Insider Sells 1,350,000 Shares of Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total transaction of £16,875,000 ($22,198,105.76).

Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NMC Health alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of NMC Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

NMC Health stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,272 ($16.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,652. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,624.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,237. NMC Health PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NMC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,436.25 ($45.20).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.