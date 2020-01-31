Insider Selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian Weyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $437,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Christian Weyer sold 1,550 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $131,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 61,017 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.