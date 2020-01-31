Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $15,380.70 in Stock

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 3,070 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $15,380.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MRAM opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.05. Everspin Technologies Inc has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.