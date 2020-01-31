Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $15,380.70 in Stock

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 3,070 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $15,380.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRAM opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.05. Everspin Technologies Inc has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 289,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

