Insider Buying: WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Buys 807 Shares of Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WSBC opened at $33.24 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 40.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.