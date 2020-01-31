Insider Buying: Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Buys 33,000 Shares of Stock

Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Aaron Colleran bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$10,560.00 ($7,489.36).

Shares of A1M stock remained flat at $A$0.32 ($0.23) on Friday. 44,099 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.33. Aic Mines Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of A$0.46 ($0.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

