Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.27.

Shares of INO stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 20,583,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

