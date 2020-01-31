Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

