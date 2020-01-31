Ink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,755.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $5,755.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Exmo, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, Exrates, Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinEgg, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

