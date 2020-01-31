Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Earnings Results

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:IR traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.86. 592,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.