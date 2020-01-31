Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, 126,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 250,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.