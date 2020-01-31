Independence (NYSE:IHC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.48

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.48 and traded as high as $41.28. Independence shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $613.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.17 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1%.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independence by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Independence by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

