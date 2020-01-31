Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

In other news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Independence stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. 1,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598. Independence has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $605.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.13%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

