Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74, 168,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 142,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

