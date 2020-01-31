Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.862-3.933 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.Illumina also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

ILMN stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.29. 976,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,786. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.13.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.