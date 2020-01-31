IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sells $4,630,430.22 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Jason Kansler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $3,352,801.76.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,715,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

