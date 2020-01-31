Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Monday, November 4th.
NYSE:IHRT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87. Iheartmedia has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $19.69.
