Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:IHRT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 6,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87. Iheartmedia has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $948.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million.

