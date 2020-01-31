iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.46 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $54.46 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007310 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.78 or 0.02899628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00194013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, Ethfinex, Liqui, Binance, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

