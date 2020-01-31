IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.98. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $6.22 on Thursday, reaching $165.92. 864,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,452. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.75.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

