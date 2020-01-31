IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.55-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. IDEX also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.92. The company had a trading volume of 864,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,452. IDEX has a 12 month low of $136.24 and a 12 month high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $762,699.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $946,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

