IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,276. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.89.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

