Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 105000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.