Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 69,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 877,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

CSCO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. 366,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.