Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

