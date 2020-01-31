Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $819,767,000 after buying an additional 1,544,357 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 29.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 2,536,883 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 183.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,404,000 after buying an additional 6,161,044 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 41.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,251,000 after buying an additional 2,462,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 21.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,569,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after buying an additional 451,117 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 1,172,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,345. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

