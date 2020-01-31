Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. 74,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.