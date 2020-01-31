Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.68. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

