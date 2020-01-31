IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $254.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.59. 906,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,087. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average of $237.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $96,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

