IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Trimmed by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 0.5% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,110. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $254.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.