Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 215,100 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $57,812.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,135.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,128,000 after purchasing an additional 274,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth approximately $537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,487. The company has a market capitalization of $915.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.50. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.