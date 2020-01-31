Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $38.50 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 8.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.21. 6,103,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

