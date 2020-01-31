Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $38.50 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,753 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 8.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
V stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.21. 6,103,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.
In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
