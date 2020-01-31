HyperExchange Trading Up 23.2% This Week (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $971,567.00 and $131.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

