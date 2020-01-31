Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In other news, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $59,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $132,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of H traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $68.63 and a 52-week high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.