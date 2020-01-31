Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 9,731,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,676,676. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $787,620 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

