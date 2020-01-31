Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,397,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.