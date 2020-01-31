Hubii Network (HBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $105.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.