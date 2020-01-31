HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,372 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 81,920 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 68,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 627,537 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 184,568 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.36. 89,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.