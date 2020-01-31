Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 2,738,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,352,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.