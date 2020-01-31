Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

HRL traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. 3,558,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,477. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.